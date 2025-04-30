Tamannaah Bhatia joins Sidharth Malhotra in folk thriller 'Vvan - Force of the Forrest'

New Delhi: Actor Tamannaah Bhatia will feature alongside Sidharth Malhotra in folk thriller movie "Vvan - Force of the Forrest", the makers announced on Wednesday.

The project, which hails from Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms Ltd and The Viral Fever (TVF), will be directed by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Mishra of web series.

"Rooted in Indian mythology and mysticism, 'VVAN - Force of the Forrest' unfolds a tale straight from the pages of history and folklore. Delighted to welcome @tamannaahspeaks to this powerful narrative — a force in her own right, ready to command the screen like never before," Balaji Telefilms posted on its social media pages.

The makers also announced that the movie will now release in theatres in 2026.

"Vvan", which was earlier scheduled for release on Chhath Puja 2025, is the first project between Balaji Telefilms and TVF after they announced a creative partnership in 2023.