Vikram Misri, US Dy Secretary of State hold discuss trade, illegal immigration

New York/Washington: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau reaffirmed their “shared desire” to maintain regional stability and peace and discussed the full breadth of the India-US bilateral agenda and shared priorities.

Misri had a “great first meeting” with Landau in Washington on Wednesday during which they discussed the full breadth of the India-US bilateral agenda and shared priorities, the Indian Embassy in Washington said in a post on X.

Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri had a great first meeting with @DeputySecState @ChrisLandauUSA.



They discussed the full breadth of the 🇮🇳-🇺🇸 bilateral agenda and shared priorities.



They agreed that Tech-Trade-Talent will shape the India-US partnership in the 21st century.



They agreed that Tech-Trade-Talent will shape the India-US partnership in the 21st century.

A statement by State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Landau reaffirmed the close partnership between the US and India, a key component of US foreign policy for the 21st century.

“The deputy secretary and the foreign secretary also reaffirmed their shared desire to maintain regional stability and peace,” Bruce said.

Landau underscored the importance of fair and reciprocal market access to fostering economic growth and prosperity in both countries and emphasised the importance of enhanced cooperation on migration and counter-narcotics action, Bruce said.

Had a great lunch with Indian Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri today to talk about the [U.S.]-[India] relationship, which is at a historic zenith and represents a key partnership in the 21stcentury. We discussed the importance of expanding fair and reciprocal trade, combatting… pic.twitter.com/hjSVSq3yXi — Christopher Landau (@DeputySecState) May 28, 2025

The Indian Embassy said Misri and Landau agreed that tech-trade-talent will shape the India-US partnership in the 21st century.

They reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the leadership's vision and to strengthen the India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership, the embassy said.

In another post on X, the Indian Embassy said Misri led the Indian delegation along with Deputy National Security Advisor Pavan Kapoor for the inter-agency discussions on the India-US COMPACT for the 21st century.

Andy Baker, Vice-President J D Vance’s national security advisor who will take up new responsibility as deputy national security advisor, and Counsellor Michael Needham led the US delegation.

“Discussions at the White House focused on implementing the TRUST initiative, taking forward cooperation in the defence and energy domains, and strengthening the Quad, IMEEC, and I2U2 initiatives,” the embassy said.

Misri is visiting Washington from May 27-29 to meet with senior officials of the US administration, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Monday.

On Tuesday, Misri met US Under Secretary Jeffrey Kessler in Washington to advance bilateral cooperation in critical and emerging technologies, the Indian Embassy said.

The visit is a follow up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States in February, when both sides launched the India-US COMPACT (Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce and Technology) for the 21st century, the MEA said.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy said that Misri met Kessler to advance India-US cooperation in critical and emerging technologies.

“They also discussed early convening of the India-US strategic trade dialogue to deepen tech and trade collaboration,” the embassy said.