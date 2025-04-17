Strong through the bump: How strength training shapes your pregnancy journey

New Delhi: It was March 2022. I was already overwhelmed at the thought of visiting the OB-GYN to discuss the positive results of my pregnancy test. My mind was racing, imagining how this would not only transform the next nine months but also the rest of my life. The OB-GYN heightened my anxiety by being the first to flatly deny me strength training for the duration of the pregnancy.

As someone who began every weekday with a workout routine, I was completely distraught at being advised to stop without any medical justification. As an alternative, she recommended I “walk.”

To me, walking felt like an involuntary daily activity—no different than breathing, sipping water, or eating. When I asked whether running was permitted, the answer was again a firm "no"—without any reasoning provided. I was simply told to rest as much as possible.

Having practiced strength training for the past seven years, it was only during pregnancy that I came to fully appreciate its importance. That understanding did not come easily, though.

That’s when I made a crucial decision—not to change my fitness routine, but to change my doctor.

This time, I chose a physician who encouraged me to continue my existing workout regimen throughout pregnancy.

However, the series of objections didn’t end there. The next wave of resistance came from my family. Although they tried hard to dissuade me, they couldn’t do much in the face of my unwavering determination.

Soon after, some friends also expressed concern, simply because they had never seen a pregnant woman engage in this kind of fitness routine. While yoga might have been acceptable to them with proper supervision, strength training at a gym—with weights and equipment—was seen as completely unconventional and unacceptable.

Still, I didn’t allow these opinions to deter me. With a supportive OB-GYN who actively promoted fitness during pregnancy, and a gym trainer—himself a father—who understood my journey, I found the freedom to pursue my passion. I resumed running and gym workouts. Initially, no one noticed.

But eventually, people began to take note.

By the fifth month, a bulky, muscular man approached me and suggested I focus on my abs, mistaking my baby bump for excess belly fat. Very soon, more people began to notice—and surprisingly, they began to appreciate the unusual efforts I was making.

Of course, I was taking every precaution. My trainer adjusted my workouts based on my daily energy levels and the stage of pregnancy I was in.

As the third trimester approached, my trainer expressed his own concerns—a “no” of his own—but he was far easier to convince. I continued with my regimen and was able to work out with full strength and energy up until the day before delivery. That, to me, was an incredible achievement.

When there’s no one around to look up to, you must become your own role model.

Post-delivery, the discipline I had maintained during pregnancy helped me bounce back into workouts in no time—though I did wait for OB-GYN clearance, which came after three months.

During that time, I reflected on how deeply rooted the misconceptions around pregnancy and fitness are in our society:

“You can’t lift weights during pregnancy.” This is not true—especially if you have already been doing so and your body is accustomed to it. “Pregnancy means rest.” Absolutely not. The more active you are, the better the outcome—for both you and your baby. “You must eat for two.” Another myth. Your body is intelligent enough to demand what it needs and extract the right nutrients for the growing baby.

These realisations inspired me to help transform the lives of others—to create awareness about the many myths surrounding pregnancy and fitness, and to focus on the benefits that any form of physical activity can bring. This marked the beginning of My1Hour.

Almost two years later, I made a bold decision to leave my high-paying job at Microsoft—complete with its perks, rewards, recognition, and stock benefits—to dedicate myself fully to not just raising awareness, but actively changing lives.

As the name suggests, My1Hour is about carving out just one hour a day to stay fit and healthy—right at your doorstep.

Key takeaways from my journey:

● If you’ve been a runner, you will always be a runner. I used to run within my society until the eighth month of pregnancy. I only had to stop because of frequent urination.

● Gaining strength during pregnancy prepares you mentally, physically, and emotionally for motherhood. I had that strength right up until the delivery day.

● Those who oppose your choices—especially long-standing healthy habits—must have a valid scientific reason or logical basis to do so.

(Disclaimer: Shikha Thagele is the founder of My1Hour. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NewsDrum.in and we do not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)