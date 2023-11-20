3 Police Commissioners, 7 SSPs among 31 officers shifted in Punjab

Chandigarh, Nov 20 (PTI) The Punjab government on Monday shifted 21 IPS and 10 PPS police officers with immediate effect.

According to an official order, the Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) of seven districts and three Police Commissioners were transferred.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu has been posted as Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Administration while Kuldeep Singh has been given the charge of Ludhiana Police Commissioner, as per the order.

IPS officer Gupreet Singh Bhullar has been posted as Amritsar Police Commissioner, replacing Naunihal Singh while Swapan Sharma will be the new Jalandhar Police Commissioner.

Vivek Sheel Soni has been posted as SSP, Moga while Gulneet Singh Khurana has been given the charge of SSP, Rupnagar.

HS Gill will be SSP, Bathinda while Surendra Lamba has been posted as SSP, Hoshiarpur.

Sartaj Singh Chahal has been posted as SSP Sangrur while Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh has been given the charge of SSP, Malerkotla.

Diljinder Singh has been posted as SSP, Pathankot.

Senior IPS officer B Chandra Sekhar has been posted as Additional Director General of Police, Modernisation while P K Sinha has been posted as ADGP, NRI, Mohali.

Neeraja Voruvuru has been posted as ADGP, Cyber Crime while R K Jaiswal has been posted as ADGP, Intelligence-1.

Nilabh Kishore will look after the work of ADGP, STF and Shive Kumar Verma has been posted as ADGP, Internal Security.

Jaskaran Singh has been posted as ADGP, Rupnagar and ADGP-Intelligence-II, S Boopathi has been posted as DIG Jalandhar Range.

J Elanchezhian has been posted as AIG, Counter Intelligence. PTI CHS NB