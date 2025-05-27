4 held with smack worth Rs 1 crore in Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), May 27 (PTI) In a breakthrough against narcotics trafficking, the Bareilly Police and Special Operations Group (SOG) on Tuesday arrested four alleged drug traffickers with nearly one kilogram of smack, valued at around Rs 1 crore in the international market, a senior official said.

The arrests were made in Kumhra under the Izzatnagar police station area.

The police recovered 996 grams of smack, four Android mobile phones, and a car from the possession of the accused.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Nasruddin, Kaleem Ahmad, Bachchan, and Tasleem, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Manish Parik told reporters.

During interrogation, Nasruddin revealed that he was employed earlier in the transport business, where he came into contact with individuals from Manipur who encouraged him to engage in smack trafficking.

He later joined hands with his associates Kaleem, Bachchan, and Tasleem to carry out the illegal trade.

The accused admitted travelling to Manipur via trains or buses to procure smack, which they would then conceal and transport back using trucks, canters, or other vehicles.

Kaleem, a driver, was actively involved in the racket and had made several such trips.

The four were en route from Shahjahanpur on Tuesday to sell the contraband when they were intercepted by the police near Kumhra.

A case has been registered under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. PTI CORR ABN ABN MPL MPL