78 Bangladeshis to be repatriated to their country: Odisha Police

Bhubaneswar, Dec 12 (PTI) The Odisha Police have decided to repatriate 78 Bangladeshis, who were apprehended by coast guard personnel for allegedly entering into Indian territorial waters, to their country, an officer said.

The decision was taken after several verifications of the foreigners revealed that they were Bangladeshi fishermen, Paradip Deputy Superintendent of Police Santosh Jena said on Wednesday.

The Bangladeshis were questioned by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), the Crime Branch of Odisha Police and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The Indian Coast Guard had brought the fishermen to Paradip and handed them over to local police.

According to the decision, the police will send the Bangladeshis to ICG authorities and they will be handed over to the Bangladesh Coast Guard near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL), an official said.

Two arrested Bangladeshis - Rajiv Chandra Sil and R Biswas - said they were "treated properly" by the police and other security personnel in Odisha and were given food. PTI AAM BDC