Andhra liquor scam: SIT arrests two former bureaucrats

Amaravati, May 13 (PTI) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged liquor scam during the previous YSRCP regime in Andhra Pradesh arrested two more people on Friday.

Dhanunjaya Reddy and Krishna Mohan Reddy were arrested this evening, following questioning by the SIT.

“Dhanunjaya Reddy and Krishna Mohan Reddy were arrested,” an official told PTI.

Dhanunjaya Reddy, a retired IAS officer, held a key position in the former YSRCP-led administration. Krishna Mohan Reddy served as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

According to a YSRCP source, the Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed their anticipatory bail pleas in connection with the case.

Recently, the SIT arrested the executive director of Bharati Cement company Pvt Ltd Balaji Govindappa.

In the recent remand report of Kasireddy Raja Sekhar Reddy, the prime accused in the alleged liquor scam, the SIT has named several people who played a key role between 2019 and 2024.

The Enforcement Directorate had regsitered a money laundering case to investigate the alleged liquor scam.

The ED case stems from a September 2024 FIR of the economic offences CID of the state police. PTI STH ROH