Bahraich riots: Post-mortem report of Ram Gopal Mishra reveals gruesome torture

New Delhi: The post-mortem report of Ram Gopal Mishra, who was killed during Bahraich riots, detailed about the brutal circumstances leading to his death.

Mishra, a 23-year-old resident, became a victim of violence that erupted during a Durga idol immersion procession in the Maharajganj area of Bahraich on October 13.

According to the post-mortem findings, Mishra's body bore the marks of extreme torture before his death. The report detailed approximately 35 pellet injuries, primarily concentrated on his chest, suggesting he was shot at close range multiple times.

Further disturbing details from the post-mortem include signs of torture by electric shock, which was identified as a primary cause of brain hemorrhage leading to his death.

His nails showed signs of partial uprooting, and there were serious wounds near his eyes, indicating an attempt to gouge them out.

The violence in Bahraich reportedly began after a scuffle over a flag during the procession, escalating quickly into communal tension.

Mishra, who had recently married, was caught in this conflict.

According to statements from his family, he was dragged into a house by members of Muslim community where he was tortured and killed.