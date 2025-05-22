'Bangladeshi infiltration' changing demography of Jharkhand: LoP Babulal Marandi

Jamshedpur, May 22 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly Babulal Marandi on Thursday alleged that the state has been witnessing large-scale "Bangladeshi infiltration" which is changing the demography.

He accused the Hemant Soren government of not taking any initiative to check the infiltration of Bangladeshis into the state.

Hemant Soren government is not willing to accept this fact and not taking any step in this regard even though the Union Home Minister had recently directed the state governments to form a committee to investigate and deport Bangladeshi nationals illegally residing on our land, Marandi said.

He alleged that Bangladeshi infiltrators were not only entering into our land but also availing all state government benefits including Maiyon Samman Yojana with fake documents.

Marandi claimed that between 1951 and 2011 the population of Adivasis and Sanatani Hindus has decreased in Jharkhand.

As per the census, the population of Adivasi and Sanatani was recorded as 35.38 per cent and 87.79 per cent in the 1951 census but the figure has come down to 26.20 per cent and 81.70 per cent in the 2011 census respectively. However, the population of Muslims, which was registered at 8.9 per cent in the 1951 census, has gone up to 14.53 per cent in 2011, he claimed.

Referring to fake birth certificates issued from Ghatsila and Chakulia blocks of East Singhbhum district, Marandi said that altogether 183 birth certificates were issued to particular community from panchayats under Chakulia and Ghorabanda blocks even though not a single minority family resides in those villages.

About the arrest of senior Jharkhand IAS officer Vinay Kumar Choubey by Anti-Corruption Bureau in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam in the state, Marandi said the arrest was nothing but an attempt by the Soren government to save its own skin.

Marandi said, "The Chhattisgarh government has recommended a CBI enquiry into a liquor scam, which was linked to the Jharkhand, case registered there and the Soren government was scared that the investigation by the central investigative agency would come to Jharkhand." PTI BS RG