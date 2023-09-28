BITS Pilani signs MoU with ICWA for student internships as Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) The Birla Institute of Technology (BITS) Pilani and Indian Council of World Affairs have signed an MoU which entails internships for students at the Rajya Sabha.

Advertisment

As part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), BITS Pilani students can visit the Upper House as guests.

The signing of the MoU was announced by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar during his recent visit to the campus with Union Minister of Law Arjun Ram Meghwal, an official statement said on Thursday. Dhankhar emphasised the pivotal role students play in shaping the destiny of the country, adding that India stands tall as the fifth-largest economy in the world, the statement said.

"I truly believe that students will shape the future of India. One should never fear failure and always be innovative. Students are the ultimate stakeholders of democracy," he said. PTI GJS RPA