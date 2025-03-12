BJP legislators in slanging match over Beed sarpanch murder

Mumbai, Mar 12 (PTI) Two BJP legislators from Maharashtra’s Beed district, one of them a minister, on Wednesday accused each other of vilification over developments related to sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh’s murder, and announced that they would lodge complaints with the party leadership.

Suresh Dhas, BJP MLA from the Ashti constituency in Beed district, said Environment Minister Pankaja Munde, whose cousin Dhananjay Munde resigned from the state cabinet after his aide was named mastermind in the sarpanch’s murder, had not visited the grieving family.

Pankaja Munde, a BJP MLC who also hails from Beed district, said she was the first to formally ask Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to set up an SIT to probe the murder.

“I was on way to visit the Deshmukh family members to console them but was midway informed by my workers that the family had requested that I put off my visit to avoid any untoward incident,” she told reporters.

Dhas also accused Pankaja Munde of not working for the BJP in his constituency during the assembly elections in November. She countered the charge, saying, “Had I not worked for him, he would not have been elected with such a big margin.” Dhas accused Pankaja Munde of not supporting Deshmukh's family and remaining silent until Dhananjay Munde tendered his resignation earlier this month.

"She did not visit Deshmukh's family, nor did she speak on the matter till Dhananjay Munde quit as minister. Deshmukh was a BJP booth incharge. I kept the case alive and will continue to do so until the killers are punished,” Dhas said.

Dhas said he will lodge a written complaint against Pankaja Munde with the BJP national leadership for allegedly campaigning for another candidate instead of the BJP nominee in Ashti seat.

Pankaja Munde said she has requested the party leadership to reprimand Dhas for repeatedly mentioning her in matters unrelated to her.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhan Bhavan, she said, "I had requested the party leadership to advise him while speaking to the media. I am not related to the issue (sarpanch killing) in any way but my name was dragged into it." She said she had informed the state BJP president about Dhas mentioning her name in discussions that are not related to her.

"I remained silent for the past four to five months since the Nagpur session to avoid harming the party's stance. Now I have requested the party leadership to advise Dhas. Would he have won by a lead of 75,000 votes had I not campaigned for him?" she asked.

If Dhas had any objections, he should have mentioned it during the campaign, the minister said.

The war of words between the BJP legislators gave an opportunity to opposition to take potshots at the ruling party leaders.

Talking to reporters, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit pawar said it should be seen if a “big” BJP leader in Maharashtra gave “strength” to Dhas to take on Pankajaj Munde. PTI ND VT