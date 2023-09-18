Cabinet approves Women's Reservation Bill; NewsDrum Breaking vindicated

New Delhi: Cabinet on Monday approved the Women's Reservation Bill to be tabled in the special session of Parliament that kicked off today.

However, its full implementation may await for delimitation of constituences.

The delimitation exercise will be undertaken after 2026. After the completion of delimitation, Women's Reservation will become a reality in Assembly Elections and 2029 Lok Sabha Elections.

As the special session of Parliament was closing, opposition parties including Congress started talking about the Women's Reservation Bill.

Congress Working Committee meeting in Hyderabad passed a resolution supporting the bill.

This Bill will bring a separate quota through an amendment to the People's Representation Act.

The Women’s Reservation Bill proposes to reserve 33% of seats in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies for women.

History of Women's Reservation Bill

It was first introduced in the Lok Sabha as the 81st Amendment Bill in September 1996 by the Deve Gowda-led United Front government. The Bill failed to get the approval of the House and was referred to a joint parliamentary committee which submitted its report to the Lok Sabha in December 1996. But the Bill lapsed with the dissolution of the Lok Sabha.

In 1998, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government reintroduced the Bill in the 12th Lok Sabha. After the Law Minister M. Thambidurai introduced it, an RJD MP went to the well of the House, grabbed the Bill and tore it to bits. The Bill failed to get support and lapsed again.

The Bill was reintroduced in 1999, 2002 and 2003. Even though there was support for it within the Congress, the BJP and the Left parties, the Bill failed to receive majority votes.

It may be recalled that Congress Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has written to PM Modi twice asking why the government is not passing the Women Reservation Bill.

In fact, Congress tried to get the Women's Reservation Bill through right before the end of the UPA-2 government.

The Modi government has historically been supported by women voters due to most of the central government schemes benefiting them including Ujjawala Yojana, PM Awas Yojana and building toilets among others.