Civil defence exercise 'Operation Shield' conducted in Punjab and Haryana

Chandigarh, May 31 (PTI) The authorities in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday conducted a major statewide civil defence exercise named "Operation Shield" to enhance emergency preparedness and response capabilities.

The emergency situations were simulated in all districts of the two neighbouring states during the exercise, which began on Saturday evening.

Scenes of volunteers enacting as injured being taken on stretchers to ambulances and fire being put out played out during the mock drills.

The drills were aimed at evaluating and enhancing the efficacy of emergency response mechanisms in real-time situations.

The mock drills saw coordinated participation from multiple agencies, including the fire and emergency services, police, health department and disaster management authorities.

The trained volunteers from the Civil Defence, National Service Scheme (NSS) and National Cadet Corps (NCC) also participated in the exercise.

This drill was earlier scheduled for May 29, but it was postponed as per instructions of the Union Home Ministry.

The comprehensive drill was organised under the guidance of the Union Home Ministry to simulate critical incidents such as air raids, drone attacks and other wartime scenarios in the light of current national security concerns.

The exercise was conducted across Punjab and Haryana.

In Punjab's Hoshiarpur, the drill was based on a hypothetical scenario in which a swarm of enemy drones attacked a military station, prompting the station commander to seek immediate assistance from the civil administration.

In response, a coordinated effort was simulated to rescue and evacuate 20 affected individuals to a safe location.

Speaking at the conclusion of the drill, Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain said that the exercise was part of the government's proactive preparedness strategy to ensure efficient coordination and operational readiness of the administration during any crisis.

She clarified that the drill was a routine preparedness measure and there was no cause for panic among residents.

"The primary objective of the mock drill is to mentally prepare the public for emergency situations and ensure seamless inter-departmental coordination," said Jain, urging the youth to follow official guidelines and actively support awareness campaigns.

The drill witnessed active participation from the Civil Defence, the fire department, medical teams, 12 Punjab NCC, police personnel and Home Guards.

A detailed review of inter-agency coordination and swift response capabilities was also carried out during the exercise.

Dasuya Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kanwaljit Singh coordinated the drill in collaboration with the Punjab Police, Home Guards, Civil Defence, Civil Surgeon's office and the fire department, ensuring its successful execution.

The event also drew attention from the local residents, many of whom appreciated the administration's initiative and emphasized the importance of such preparedness measures.

The officials assured that similar drills would be held in future to further strengthen the district's emergency response mechanisms.

An air raid warning siren was sounded in Punjab's Fazilka, a border district, at 6 pm following which the drill began.

Jalalabad SDM Kanwarjit Singh said the main purpose of such drill was to keep oneself prepared in the event of any emergency situation.

He emphasized the participation of people in such an exercise, stressing that any emergency situation can be dealt with in a better manner with public participation. PTI CHS AS AS