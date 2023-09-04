Congress refuses to condemn Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks against Sanatan Dharma

New Delhi: Amid a huge row over DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks against Sanatan Dharma, Congress on Monday refused to criticise its close ally and one of the partners of the Opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal told reporters that Congress' view is 'sarv dharm samabhaav' but every party is free for their views.

Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin alleged that 'Sanatan Dharma' is against equality and social justice, and that it should be eradicated.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and an important constituent of the Opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc, also likened 'Sanatan Dharma' to coronavirus, malaria, and dengue fever and said that such things should not be opposed but destroyed.