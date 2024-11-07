Congress slams Scindia for his attack on Rahul, reminds of 'Scindia rulers' support to British'

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday slammed BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia for his criticism of Rahul Gandhi on his article on "new breed of monopolists" and recalled how the Scindia rulers had "supported" the East India Company during the British period.

The Congress' jibe at the Union minister came after Scindia tagged Gandhi's article in the Indian Express on Wednesday and said, "those who sell hatred have no right to lecture on Indian pride and history".

"Rahul Gandhi's ignorance about Bharat's rich heritage and his colonial mindset have crossed all limits," Scindia said in a post on X Wednesday.

Responding to Scindia's post, Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "His Highness Scindia ji, you took Rahul ji's attack on the monopolistic corporation a little too personally. This corporation had looted India by enslaving India by intimidating the Nawabs and Rajas and Princes of India with its hold." According to history, the role of the Scindia family of Gwalior was complex in the freedom struggle of 1857, he said.

"Shrimant Jayajirao Scindia, who was the ruler of Gwalior at that time, sent his army to help the East India Company and took action against the rebels. It is clear in history that Shrimant Jayajirao supported that monopolistic corporation. We do not doubt his patriotism, he must have been under pressure. Rahul Ji has also mentioned about the same pressure in his article," Khera said in his post in Hindi on X.

"Anyway, many soldiers and officers of the Gwalior army had joined the rebellion, because they had overcome their fear. Tatya Tope, the leader of the Hindustani rebels, and Rani Lakshmibai had captured Gwalior," the Congress leader pointed out.

Jayajirao Scindia had to flee his palace, but later he regained control of Gwalior with the help of the East India Company, Khera said.

"Thus formally the Scindia rulers supported the East India Company, but many members of their army joined the freedom struggle, because the people were more intelligent, patriotic and fearless than the rulers," he said.

Even in later years, the Scindia family generally adopted a policy of cooperation with the British Raj, Khera alleged.

"Scindia ji, history inspires us to move forward by learning lessons, not to live on false fabrications. This is what is called 'bhoot' (past) gaining control. Well, I have tried to exorcise your 'bhoot' (past) with the true history of the rebellion of Indians against that monopolistic corporation in 1857. Hope it has been exorcized," Khera said.

"Otherwise I will have to send a whole bundle of history books to your residence so that your 'bhoot' (past) is exorcized. And secondly, I will also have to send a truck full of courage from the farmers, labourers, Dalits and tribals of the country so that you can become stronger to speak against the monopolistic corporations that are currently running in the country," Khera said.

In his post, Scindia had said, "If you (Rahul) claim to ‘uplift’ the nation, stop insulting Bharat Mata and learn about true Indian heroes like Mahadji Scindia, Yuvraj Bir Tikendrajit, Kittur Chennamma, and Rani Velu Nachiyar, who fiercely fought for our freedom." "Your selective amnesia about your own privilege is a disservice to those truly striving against adversity. Your dissonance only exposes Congress’ agenda further --Rahul Gandhi is no champion of Atmanirbhar Bharat; he is merely a product of an outdated entitlement," Scindia said.

India’s legacy doesn’t begin or end with the title 'Gandhi' and only under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership are the stories of our real warriors finally celebrated, Scindia said.

"Respect Bharat’s history, or don’t pretend to speak for her!" the BJP leader said.

In an opinion piece, Gandhi had said the original East India Company wound up over 150 years ago but the raw fear it then generated is back with a new breed of monopolists having taken its place.

He, however, asserted that a "new deal for progressive Indian business is an idea whose time has come".

Gandhi said India was silenced by the East India Company and it was silenced not by its business prowess, but by its chokehold.

The Company choked India by partnering with, bribing, and threatening more pliant maharajas and nawabs, he pointed out.

"It controlled our banking, bureaucratic, and information networks. We didn't lose our freedom to another nation; we lost it to a monopolistic corporation that ran a coercive apparatus," he said.

The original East India Company wound up over 150 years ago, but the raw fear it then generated is back, he claimed.

A new breed of monopolists has taken its place, amassing colossal wealth, even as India has become far more unequal and unfair for everybody else, Gandhi said.

"Our institutions no longer belong to our people, they do the bidding of monopolists. Lakhs of businesses have been decimated and India is unable to generate jobs for her youth," the former Congress president said. PTI ASK ASK DV DV