National

Delhi cabinet portfolios allocated; check who gets what

author-image
Shailesh Khanduri
Updated On
New Update
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her Cabinet Ministers, clockwise from top left, Parvesh Verma, Ravinder Indraj, Kapil Mishra, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and Pankaj Kumar Singh

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and her Cabinet Ministers, clockwise from top left, Parvesh Verma, Ravinder Indraj, Kapil Mishra, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and Pankaj Kumar Singh

New Delhi: Following her swearing-in as Delhi’s Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta has announced the portfolio allocation for her cabinet ministers. 

CM Gupta will oversee key departments, including Finance, Revenue, General administration, Services, Women & Child Welfare, Land & Building, Public Relations, Vigilance & Administrative Reforms. 

Parvesh Verma has been assigned Public Works Department (PWD), Legislative Affairs, Irrigation, Flood Control, Water and Gurudwara Elections. 

Ashish Sood has been allocated Home, Urban Development, Education, Higher Education, Technical Education, Power and Training departments.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa takes charge of Industries, Food & Civil Supplies, and Forest & Environment Planning.

Ravinder Singh will manage Social Welfare, SC & ST Welfare, Cooperative and Elections. 

Kapil Mishra will oversee Law & Justice, Labour & Employment, Development, Art & Culture, Language and Tourism.

Pankaj Kumar Singh has been allotted Health, Transport and Information Technology portfolios.

Name Design Department/Ministry
Rekha Gupta Chief Minister Finance, Revenue, General administration, Services, Women & Child Welfare, Land & Building, Public Relations, Vigilance & Administrative Reforms.
Parvesh Verma Minister Public Works Department (PWD), Legislative Affairs, Irrigation, Flood Control, Water and Gurudwara Elections. 
Ashish Sood Minister Home, Urban Development, Education, Higher Education, Technical Education, Power and Training
Manjinder Singh Sirsa Minister Industries, Food & Civil Supplies, and Forest & Environment Planning.
Ravinder Singh Minister Social Welfare, SC & ST Welfare, Cooperative and Elections. 
Kapil Mishra Minister Law & Justice, Labour & Employment, Development, Art & Culture, Language and Tourism.
Pankaj Kumar Singh Minister Health, Transport and Information Technology

The new BJP-led government aims to address Delhi’s pressing issues, including infrastructure, health, and women’s welfare, as promised during the 2025 election campaign.

 

Cabinet ministers Delhi Chief Minister Parvesh Verma Manjinder Singh Sirsa Kapil Mishra Rekha Gupta Delhi CM