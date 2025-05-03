Delhi weather today: Light rain likely, with min temp at 22 deg Celsius

New Delhi: The weather department has predicted light to moderate rain on Saturday, likely accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

The minimum temperature on Saturday was 22.2 degrees Celsius, 2.5 degrees below the season's average.

On Friday, Delhi witnessed one of its wettest May days in recent history.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the Safdarjung weather station recorded 77 mm of rain within just six hours, from 2:30 am to 8:30 am.

The spell marked the second-highest 24-hour rainfall in May in Delhi since record-keeping began in 1901.

The highest on record remains 119.3 mm, which fell in a single day in May 2021.

The previous high was 60 mm, recorded on May 24, 1976, according to the IMD.