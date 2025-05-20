Delhi Police nabs absconding accused in 2017 murder of BSP leader, family

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) The Delhi Police has nabbed the absconding key accused in the sensational 2017 Burari murders in which Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Chaudhary Munawwar Hassan, his wife and four children were killed, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, Saheed Khan alias Bunty, who had been absconding since September 2024 after being released on parole, was apprehended by the special staff of north Delhi, the officials said.

"Khan, who was the main conspirator in the multiple murders, had been on the run for over seven months after failing to surrender before jail authorities following his parole," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (North) Raja Banthia in a statement said.

The officer further said a police team arrested Khan, 35, near his residence where he had come to collect money.

According to police, Khan was a former business partner of Munawwar Hassan and aimed to usurp properties worth Rs 5–6 crore belonging to Hassan in the Burari area.

"In 2017, while Hassan was lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a rape case, Khan allegedly plotted to eliminate Hassan's family. On April 20, 2017, Khan, with the help of contract killers, murdered Hassan's wife Ishrat and daughters Arju and Arshi.

"Their bodies were buried in a field in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. Two days later, on April 22, Hassan's sons Aaqib and Shakib were strangled and buried in a property in Burari," said the DCP.

When Hassan noticed that none of his family members were visiting him in jail, he sought bail citing their sudden disappearance.

Khan allegedly aided Hassan in securing bail. On May 18, 2017, Hassan approached the Burari police station to report his family missing. Khan also accompanied him, pretending to assist in the search. However, just two days later, on May 20, 2017, Hassan was found shot dead in the bathroom of his Burari residence, read the statement.

Police investigations revealed that Khan had orchestrated the entire crime, hiring two contract killers identified as Feroz and Zulfiqar. All three were arrested and sent to Tihar Jail, where Khan remained in custody until he was granted parole on personal grounds in September 2024.

"Khan was supposed to surrender in October 2024. But he went underground instead. Non-bailable warrants were issued and efforts were made to trace him," the DCP said.

He said with the gravity of the case and the accused's prolonged evasion, the investigation was handed over to the special staff. A team was formed. Given the team's prior involvement in the 2017 investigation, former investigation officers were contacted for leads.

Residences linked to Khan and his associates were put under surveillance. Based on inputs, police learned that Khan would visit one of his properties to collect money.

A trap was laid and Khan was arrested. During interrogation, Khan admitted to hiding in areas near Burari to avoid arrest, police said.