Doctor among two held in Hyderabad with 53 grams of cocaine

Hyderabad, May 10 (PTI) Two people, including a 34-year-old female doctor were taken into custody here after 53 grams of cocaine was seized from their possession, police said.

On credible information, a police team apprehended the doctor and the man, (delivery person) when he handed over a packet containing cocaine to her in her car near a restaurant here on May 8, a police official at Raidurgam police station said.

The woman doctor ordered the drug from a person (supplier) from Mumbai for which she had paid Rs 5 lakh on May 4, they said.

The woman, who was allegedly addicted to drugs, was procuring cocaine from the Mumbai-based person.

A case was registered and further investigation was on. PTI VVK VVK ROH