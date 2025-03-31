Eid celebrated with traditional fervour in Gujarat; no untoward incident reported, says police

Ahmedabad: Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with traditional fervour across Gujarat as Muslims offered prayers at mosques and greeted each other.

According to police, no untoward incident was reported during the day.

At the historic Jama Mosque in Bhadra area here, a large number of Muslims gathered to offer Eid-ul-Fitr prayers.

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil and party's lone MLA in Gujarat, Imran Khedawala, extended Eid greetings through their social media handles.

In view of Cheti Chand and Eid, Gujarat Director General of Police Vikas Sahay had on Saturday chaired a crucial meeting of all commissioners and superintendents of police through video conference and instructed them to ensure security and peace.

Sahay had asked them to deploy adequate number of personnel in crowded areas, use drones for surveillance and monitor social media to curb rumours.