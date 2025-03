Thane, Mar 13 (PTI) A fire broke out on Thursday morning in two godowns on Mumbra-Panvel road in Thane, though no one was hurt in the incident, an official said.

The blaze broke out at 5:45am and was doused by 7:35am, he said.

"No one was hurt in the incident. While cardboard, rubber and scrap in one godown was destroyed, 12 of 35 goats kept in the second godown died of suffocation caused by thick smoke. The cause of the fire is being investigated," he added. PTI COR BNM