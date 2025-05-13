Flight operations resume at Srinagar airport after India-Pak understanding

Srinagar: Flight operations resumed at the Srinagar International Airport on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

However, they said several flights to and from the Kashmir Valley were delayed, while some airlines have already announced cancellations for the day.

The reopening comes days after the Srinagar airport, along with 31 airports across the border states, were temporarily closed since May 9 in view of the military standoff between India and Pakistan.

The decision to resume flight operations in Srinagar followed the Airports Authority of India's announcement on Monday regarding the resumption of civilian flights at these airports.