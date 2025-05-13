National

FS Misri to brief Tharoor-led parliamentary panel on Pakistan on May 19

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Operation Sindoor

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri speaks during a special briefing on Operation Sindoor, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 10, 2025.

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will brief Parliament's Standing Committee on External Affairs on the current situation with Pakistan on May 19.

The committee's chairman and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor told PTI Misri will brief the panel on Monday on the developments, which were marked by India striking terror sites in Pakistan followed by days of intense military action between the two countries before they agreed to stop firing.

Misri has regularly briefed the committee on a host of foreign affairs issues, including developments in India's neighbourhood like Bangladesh and in its ties with Canada.

Vikram Misri External affairs Shashi Tharoor parliamentary panel