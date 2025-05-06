Girls outshine boys in Mizoram board class 12 exams, overall pass percentage increases marginally

Aizawl, May 6 (PTI) Girls outshone boys in all three streams while the pass percentage increased marginally as compared to last year in the class 12 board exams, the results of which were announced by the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) on Tuesday.

In all the streams -- science, arts and commerce -- girls outperformed boys, securing 82.71 per cent against boys' 79.198 per cent.

The overall pass percentage also increased by 3 per cent when compared to last year.

A total of 12,105 students appeared for the board examinations, with 81.10 per cent of them having successfully cleared the examinations, while 2,197 (18.14 per cent) failing, the MBSE said.

A total of 91 students qualified for compartmental examinations.

Of the 8,658 students who appeared in the arts stream, 80.13 per cent successfully passed the examinations, while 85.63 per cent of 2,798 students passed in the science stream and 74.42 per cent of 649 students passed in the commerce stream.

A total of 16 students figured in the top 10 list in the arts stream, 15 in the science stream and 10 in the commerce stream. PTI CORR ACD