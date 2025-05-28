Haryana to conduct drills under Operation Shield to vet emergency response

Chandigarh, May 28 (PTI) The Haryana government will conduct a civil defence exercise, named Operation Shield, on Thursday, across all 22 of the state's districts to vet its emergency preparedness.

Scheduled to take place between 5 pm and 9 pm, the drill is being organised under the guidance of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, to simulate critical incidents such as air raids, drone attacks, and other wartime scenarios in the light of current national security concerns, an official said.

Sumita Misra, Additional Chief Secretary, Haryana Home Department, said the exercise aims to test existing emergency mechanisms, improve coordination between the civil administration, defence forces, and local communities, and identify areas that need to be strengthened.

She said the drill will involve a large-scale mobilisation of Civil Defence Wardens, registered volunteers, and youth outfits like the National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS), Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), and Bharat Scouts and Guides.

The drill will involve responding to aerial threats such as air raids and unmanned aerial vehicles, activation of air raid sirens, and testing of control room communication hotlines connected with the Indian Air Force, she said.

In addition, a controlled blackout will be observed from 8 pm to 8.15 pm near vital installations, with essential emergency services such as hospitals, fire stations, and police stations excepted, she said.

Misra said the exercise also aligns with the Incident Response System (IRS), which Haryana officially notified on January 28 under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

She said she has directed all deputy commissioners, who are also chairpersons of district disaster management authorities, along with commissioners and superintendents of police, to ensure meticulous exercises in their jurisdictions.

They have been instructed to submit detailed reports to the Commandant General, Home Guards, and Director, Civil Defence, Haryana, which will be compiled and sent to the MHA. PTI SUN VN VN