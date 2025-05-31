Himachal: 24-year-old man dies of suspected 'chitta' overdose in Bilaspur

Bilaspur (HP), May 31(PTI) A 24-year-old man died of suspected 'chitta' overdose in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district on Saturday, police said.

The body was found in suspicious condition on the roadside in Swahan panchayat with fresh marks of injection on his hand. His mother and brother said that he was a Chitta (adulterated heroine) addict.

He was admitted to a de-addiction centre some time back and fresh injection marks were found on his left hand. However, postmortem report would confirm the cause of death, police said.

Deputy village head of Gram Panchayat Swahan Jaswinder Singh informed the Swarghat police station that a man had fallen unconscious in an open field on the roadside.

The police reached the spot and informed the forensic team. No injury or suspicious mark was found on the body other than fresh mark of injection on the left hand and fresh drop of blood, the police said.

The body was handed over to his family after the post-mortem.

Deputy Superintendent Police (Headquarters) Madan Dhiman said that "A young man has died in Gram Panchayat Swahan and he was found lying in suspicious condition on the roadside. The police got the post-mortem done and handed over the body to the family." The reason behind the death can be ascertained after the post-mortem report arrives, a case has been registered and further investigations are underway, he added. PTI COR BPL OZ OZ