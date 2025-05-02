IAF's Rafale and SU-30 land on Ganga Expressway in UP's Shahjahanpur

Shahjahanpur: The IAF on Friday commenced its much-anticipated "land and go" drill on the 3.5-km stretch of the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, marking a significant milestone in the country's defence preparedness.

What sets this expressway stretch apart is its unique capability to facilitate both day and night landings of fighter jets, making it the first such airstrip in the country. Until now, similar emergency landing drills were carried out on the Lucknow-Agra and Purvanchal expressways, but those were limited to daytime operations.

Students from various schools and locals were among those who flocked to watch the awe-inspiring flight demonstrations on the expressway.

The trial involves a range of IAF aircraft, including Rafale, SU-30 MKI, Mirage-2000, MiG-29, Jaguar, C-130J Super Hercules, AN-32, and the MI-17 V5 helicopter.

The exercises will test low fly-pasts, landings, and take-offs during both daylight and night-time conditions.

State government officials believe the success of the drill will also demonstrate the expressway's potential to act as an alternate runway during emergencies, enhancing the IAF's operational flexibility.

The expressway has been equipped with over 250 CCTV cameras to ensure foolproof security and surveillance. Top defence and state officials were also present to oversee the proceedings.

Once complete, the Ganga Expressway will become Uttar Pradesh's fourth expressway to host an emergency airstrip, but the first to allow night landings, paving the way for round-the-clock operational preparedness.

Amid heavy security, over half a dozen fighter aircraft conducted flyover and landing simulations during the day.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI that the airstrip, located near Piru village in the Jalalabad region, witnessed trial runs by advanced combat aircraft, including the C-130J Super Hercules, Jaguar, Sukhoi, MiG-29, and Rafale. The drill tested both day and night operation capabilities.

He added that the airstrip, measuring 3.5 kilometers in length, was inspected last Sunday by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

This is India's first airstrip built on an expressway to allow fighter jet operations at any time of the day or night. To ensure safety, 250 CCTV cameras have been installed along the stretch, enabling real-time monitoring and quick police response in case of any incident.

Dwivedi also stated that around 40 kilometers of the surrounding area were secured with the help of personnel from the Panchayati Raj and Animal Husbandry departments, along with local police teams. They were stationed along the expressway to prevent animals from straying onto the road or restricted zones.

Night-time drills were scheduled between 7 PM and 10 PM, during which the Bareilly-Etawah route from Jalalabad to Madanpur remained closed. Travellers were advised to use alternative routes.

BJP's district general secretary Anil Gupta said the new airstrip brings strategic advantage by offering proximity to the Pakistan border.

"In the event of an attack on our airbases during wartime, fighter jets can now take off from this expressway itself. This is a historic milestone for Shahjahanpur district," he said.

Principal Pooja Yadav from Gurukul Bird School told PTI that she had brought her students to witness the fighter jets in action.

"It was a first-time experience for our students, and they were also given information about these aircraft," she said.

Kritika, a Class 10 student, shared her excitement: "It was a unique experience. I saw fighter planes like the Jaguar and Rafale for the first time. Watching them fly live was thrilling." The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet had in September 2021 approved the construction of the Ganga Expressway between Meerut and Prayagraj and to be 594-km long.

The estimated total cost of civil and construction work on Ganga Expressway project was Rs 36,230 crore at the time of the approval. The project, being made in public private partnership model, is running behind schedule.