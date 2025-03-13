National

Illegal gun manufacturing unit busted in Odisha’ Cuttack, 4 held

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Bhubaneswar, Mar 13 (PTI) The Special Task Force of the Odisha Crime Branch on Thursday busted an illegal gun manufacturing unit in Cuttack city and arrested four persons, a police officer said.

Acting on intelligence inputs, an STF team raided the Bayalis Mouza area on Thursday and busted the unit operating inside a makeshift facility near a cattle shed, he said.

Police have seized more than 30 pistols, gun-making machines, tools and raw materials from the spot, and arrested four persons in connection with this, the officer said.

Further investigation is underway. PTI BBM RBT