Indian Army hosts seminar on Arunachal hydel projects

Dibrugarh (Assam), Mar 6 (PTI) The Indian Army hosted a two-day seminar titled 'Arunachal Pradesh – India Centric Geospace' in Assam's Dibrugarh district, an official release said on Thursday.

The two-day seminar, which began on Wednesday at Dinjan Military Station, was attended by senior military officials, policymakers and scholars.

It provided valuable insights into the region's geopolitical, economic and development aspects, it added.

Leading scholar and commentator on transboundary rivers, climate change and the Arctic, Uttam Kumar Sinha, emphasised the need for India to enhance its river management capabilities independently rather than reacting to China’s activities.

He stressed a scientific, sustainable and people-centric approach to infrastructure development.

Sinha said, "We have to build our capabilities and capacities in a sustainable and people-friendly manner. We should not be reactive to what the Chinese are doing because the dams are being built on their side. We need to build infrastructure, which is resilient and sustainable and fosters collaboration between the state and its people." North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) executive director Samiran Goswami said a pact has been signed with Arunachal Pradesh to execute 13 hydel power projects.

"Out of those, NEEPCO will execute five hydel projects with a total installed capacity of 2,626 MW," he added.