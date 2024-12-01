Indian bus attacked in Bangladesh, alleges Tripura transport minister

Agartala: Tripura's Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury alleged that a bus on the way to Kolkata from Agartala was attacked in Bangladesh.

Advertisment

The incident happened on Bishwa Road in Bangladesh's Brahmanbaria district, he said.

"A Sahyamoli Paribahan bus on the way from Tripura to Kolkata was attacked in Bangladesh's Brahmanbaria Bishwa Road. The incident terrified Indian passengers on the bus. The bus was maintaining its lane when a truck intentionally hit it. At this point, an autorickshaw came in front of the bus, and the bus and the auto-rickshaw collided," Chowdhury said in a post on Facebook on Saturday, sharing photos of the bus.

"Following this incident, locals started threatening Indian passengers on the bus. They also raised anti-India slogans and hurled expletives at the Indian passengers, giving them life threats. I strongly condemn the incident and urged the administration of the neighbouring country to ensure the safety of Indian passengers," he added.

Advertisment

Buses operate between Kolkata and Agartala via Dhaka as it cuts the distance by more than half. It is cheaper than travelling by flight and shorter than travelling by train via Assam, which usually takes over 30 hours.

Chief Minister Manik Saha said he received the information about the attack on the bus and was trying to gather more input on it.

"I have got information about a Kolkata-bound bus carrying passengers from Agartala coming under attack on Bishwa Road in Brahmanbaria on Saturday. I am trying to gather concrete information on the matter," he said.

Advertisment

Voicing concern over attacks on minority Hindus in the neighbouring country, Saha said the whole world was witnessing how they were facing oppression in Bangladesh.

"Since our state is surrounded by Bangladesh on three sides, I have asked the BSF and the police to maintain strict vigil along the international border," he said.