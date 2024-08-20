'Is nyay for beti a distraction': BJP flays Rahul Gandhi for evading queries on Kolkata doctor case

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) The BJP on Tuesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for evading queries on the Kolkata doctor rape-and-murder case and said his refusal to comment on the issue is an “insult to the victim and all women”.

Gandhi was in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli to meet the family of a 22-year-old Dalit man, who was shot dead in Salon area in the district when he was asked for his comment on the Kolkata medic rape-and-murder case.

The Congress leader evaded media queries on the issue and said that he would speak on the matter in future as he does not want to be distracted from the issue of the murder of a Dalit youth whose family he met here.

Reacting sharply, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said in a post on X, “When asked about RG Kar medical case and SC slamming Bengal government and police, Rahul Gandhi shamelessly says: ‘I won’t be distracted’”.

He also posted on X a video clip of Gandhi’s response to media persons’ queries in Uttar Pradesh and asked, “Is Nyay for Beti (justice for daughter) a distraction?”.

“Those who speak about Sanvidhan, about Ladki hoon lad sakti hoon and visit victims’ homes in UP call a grave injustice a distraction because it happened in Bengal,” Poonawalla charged.

BJP co in-charge for West Bengal Amit Malviya also flayed Gandhi for his response, calling him "shameless and a spineless creature".

"Shameless Rahul Gandhi calls the brutal rape and murder of the young lady doctor at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital, which has the whole country agitated, a distraction," he charged.

"Such a spineless creature is aspiring to be the Prime Minister of India. Never," Malviya said. PTI PK AS AS