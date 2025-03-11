Jharkhand: 2 killed, 1 injured as car rams into truck in Ranchi

Ranchi: At least two persons were killed and one was seriously injured after the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi on Tuesday, a police official said.

The accident took place around 3 am near Ram Lakhan Singh Yadav College in Ranchi's Kokar locality in Sadar police station area, he said.

Sadar police station in-charge Kuldeep Kumar said the car was coming from Jamshedpur.

"The speeding car rammed into the stationary truck at Kokar. Two died on the spot, while the injured person has been admitted to Ranchi's RIMS," he said.