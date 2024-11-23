Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren retains Barhait, increases margin

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren retained the Barhait seat on Saturday, defeating BJP’s Gamliyel Hembrom by a margin of 39,791 votes, according to the Election Commission.

Soren secured 95,612 votes, while Hembrom got 55,821 votes.

The JMM leader increased his margin in the seat. In 2019, he had won the constituency by 25,740 votes.

Soren had to resign as the CM in January before being arrested by the ED in a money laundering case. He was released on bail by the high court in June, and in July, he returned as the chief minister of the state, replacing Champai Soren.