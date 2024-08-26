Karnataka HC denies bail to man accused of rape, forced conversion to Islam

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has rejected the bail application of a man accused of confining and raping a married woman and coercing her into converting to Islam.

The accused, identified as Rafiq, allegedly befriended the woman from a Scheduled Caste community at Munavalli village in Savadatti Taluk of Belagavi district, promising her a job in Belagavi city.

When she reached the city, Rafiq allegedly confined her, raped her multiple times and pressured her to convert to Islam.

The woman eventually escaped and informed her husband about her ordeal, leading to Rafiq's arrest.

In his recent order, Justice S Rachaiah of the High Court's Dharwad Bench, emphasised the importance of the judiciary's role in curbing forced conversions and protecting vulnerable individuals in society.

He observed that the severity of the crime and its broader societal implications necessitated a strong message from the courts.

Rafiq, who was initially denied bail by the trial court, has been charged under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, 2022.