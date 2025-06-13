Karnataka Home Minister inaugurates Special Action Force office to deal with communal violence

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Jun 13 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Friday inaugurated the office of the Special Action Force (SAF) here, a specialised unit aimed at curbing communal violence and maintaining public order in the coastal region.

Speaking at the event, Parameshwara said the decision to set up the SAF was taken in the wake of recurring incidents of violence in Dakshina Kannada, including a recent murder that led to tensions across the district.

He noted that while the region is culturally rich and home to a literate and peaceful population, it has been plagued by "atmospheres of hatred and communal polarisation" in recent times.

"The SAF is India's first force formed specifically to address communal disharmony," he said, adding that the force was constituted within a week of the proposal, following inputs from local police officials and former Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar Jain.

The minister urged residents to maintain peace. "If people stay calm, this force will remain inactive. But if they don't, it will have to act," he said.

Parameshwara clarified that personnel were redeployed from anti-Naxal units to form the SAF, and would be expanded if necessary across other sensitive districts such as Udupi and Shivamogga.

Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, who was also present, said the formation of SAF marks a decisive step by the state government to address the root causes of hate and violence.

"The only dark spot in an otherwise progressive Dakshina Kannada and Udupi is communal tension," he said, stressing that strong enforcement is the need of the hour.

Both leaders reiterated that the SAF is not politically motivated and is aimed solely at preserving harmony.

Plans are underway to hold peace meetings with representatives from all communities in the near future, Rao said. PTI CORR AMP KH