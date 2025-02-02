Lakshmi, said to be last Naxalite in Karnataka, surrenders in Udupi

Udupi (Karnataka): Lakshmi, said to be the last Naxalite in Karnataka, unconditionally surrendered on Sunday in front of Udupi Deputy Commissioner Vidya Kumari and Superintendent of Police Arun K.

According to police, Lakshmi, who had been hiding in Andhra Pradesh, has had three cases at Amasebail and Shankaranarayana police stations in Kundapur Taluk in the Udupi district. These cases date back to 2007-2008, and they pertain to the exchange of fire with police, assault, and pushing Maoist literature in villages and small towns.

Police said Lakshmi originally belonged to Thombattu of Machchattu village in Kundapura taluk.

She was accompanied by the State Naxal Surrender Committee member Sripal and her husband Salim, a former Naxalite who had surrendered in 2020 in Andhra Pradesh.

After severing her connection with her family 15 years ago, Lakshmi had gone underground and was active in pushing the Naxalite agenda in Chikkamagaluru and Udupi districts.

"I tried to get in touch with the district officials and wanted to surrender after the Karnataka government had announced the surrender protocol and package, but it had not happened for some reason. Now that the surrender committee was formed, my surrender has been facilitated," Lakshmi told journalists after her surrender today.

She thanked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for the generous surrender package and appealed to the district administration to relieve her of all charges laid against her in the police stations in Amasebail and Shankaranarayana in Kundapur taluk.

DC Vidya Kumari said Lakshmi comes under the 'A' category candidate for surrender, and as a surrender package norm the Naxalites coming under this category are entitled to get Rs 7 lakh.

The 'A' category has been denominated for the Naxals originating from Karnataka state, Kumari added.

"The surrender packages will be given in phases extending to three years, and in addition, depending on the core capacity of the Naxals who surrendered, facilities like education, rehabilitation, and employment will be offered," added the DC.

Sripal of the State Surrender Committee, told the journalists present that the committee had recommended to the government to expeditiously dispose of the cases filed against the surrendered Naxalites, helping them to lead a normal life in society.

"Due to the efforts of the Committee, 22 Naxal activists have surrendered in 2025 so far and Lakshimi happens to be the last one in the state to surrender. Karnataka is now a 'Naxal-free' state," he said.

Incidentally, after the surrender of Kotehanda Ravindra in Chikkamagaluru on Saturday, the Chief Minister Office had issued a press release stating that Karnataka is a Naxal-free state. It also said CM Siddaramaiah has announced the Chief Minister's Medal for the team of 22 police officers and men who put in efforts to make Karnataka a Naxal-free state.

Meanwhile, Sripal said Naxals belonging to Karnataka and Kerala must be facilitated to face the trial in one unified court either in Shivamogga, Udupi, or Chikkamagaluru or even at the NIA court in Bengaluru. They must also be extended defence counsels, he added.