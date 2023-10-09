Left-backed student groups in JNU, Jamia support Palestine, demand 'freedom' from Israel

New Delhi: A section of students from Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia Islamia on Monday made some posts on X calling Israel an "oppressor" state and demanding "freedom" for Palestine.

"An occupier and oppressor State (Israel) has no right to lecture about the 'Right to Defend'. Today remembering Comrade Che Guevara on his death anniversary and what he had said years ago. 'Homeland or Death'. With Palestine," JNU Students' Union President Aishe Ghosh wrote on X.

Left-backed All India Students' Association expressed solidarity with Palestine and called for restoration of peace in the region.

In a post later deleted, Jamia's National Students' Union of India unit too threw its lot behind Palestine and called the presence of Israel in the region "terrorism."

"Israel's seven-decade-long occupation in Palestine is terrorism. Palestine deserves freedom from Israeli's Zionist terrorism, and collective efforts must be made to ensure a just and peaceful resolution to this long-standing conflict," read the deleted post by the Congress' student wing.

In its latest tweet, the NSUI said that a peaceful resolution is the only path to justice and urged the world organisations to prioritise diplomatic solutions.

Another student group, Dayar-I-Shauq Students' Charter, championed the Palestinians cause.

"We stand in Solidarity with Palestinian people and the Palestinian freedom fighters in their struggle against the settler colonial state of Israel," DISSC posted on X.

Israel witnessed a surprise and unprecedented attack by Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, in its southern parts on Saturday morning. More than 700 people, including soldiers, have been killed and more than 2,100 injured in Israel in the deadliest war for the country in at least 50 years.

Israel has imposed various levels of blockade on Gaza since Hamas seized power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007.