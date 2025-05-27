CM Mamata Banerjee pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday paid tributes to the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary and described him as the "visionary architect of modern India".

Banerjee said his ideas will continue to inspire all who love democracy.

"My deepest respect to Late Jawaharlal Nehru, former Prime Minister of India, on his death anniversary," Banerjee posted on X.

"A great statesman and humanist, Pandit Nehru was the visionary architect of modern India. His ideas will continue to inspire all who love democracy," she added.

My deepest respect to Late Jawaharlal Nehru, former Prime Minister of India, on his death anniversary.



A great statesman and humanist, Pandit Nehru was the visionary architect of modern India.



His ideas will continue to inspire all who love democracy. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 27, 2025

Nehru is India's longest-serving prime minister, who was at the helm from the country's Independence in August 1947 to his death in 1964.