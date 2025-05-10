Miss World 2025 kicks off in Hyderabad with pomp and fanfare

Hyderabad, May 10 (PTI) Amid vibrant cultural performances celebrating Telangana’s heritage, the Miss World pageant commenced here on Saturday with each delegate set to present a unique cultural identity and a mission reflecting the contest’s theme, 'Beauty with a Purpose'.

As many as 110 contestants, representing countries and territories from every continent, including major nations such as India, USA, Venezuela, and South Africa, as well as culturally rich regions like Guadeloupe, Gibraltar, Martinique, and Curaçao have already descended on the City of Pearls, Hyderabad.

According to government sources, another half a dozen contestants are expected to arrive in the next couple of days.

The event will go on until May 31.

This year, Nandini Gupta, winner of Femina Miss India World 2023, is representing India at the event.

The Miss World contestants were introduced on stage continent-wise through various traditional dance forms of Telangana.

The grand event opened with the Telangana state song, followed by a spectacular Perini Natyam performance featuring 250 artists.

Contestants from the Americas and the Caribbean were welcomed with Kommu Koya dance, while participants from Africa were greeted by the vibrant Gussadi dance performed by the Gond tribe.

Similarly, Lambadi-Dappulu dancers invited European delegates while Oggu-Dolu performers honoured Asian and Oceania candidates.

All the participants in their traditional attire walked continent-wise holding their reepsctive flags, while Nandini Gupta walked in last holding the tricolor.

The rehearsals for the Miss World opening ceremony took place on May 8 evening at Gachibowli Stadium with the contestants practicing their stage movements, choreographed entries, and cultural segments with precision under the supervision of event coordinators The Gachibowli venue has been equipped with enhanced security arrangements, designated media zones, VIP enclosures, and comprehensive fire safety protocols.

In addition to contestant performances, the ceremony will feature Indian and international cultural presentations, symbolising the pageant’s global character and inclusivity.

Over the coming weeks, the contestants will explore Telangana’s heritage, artistry, and innovation through curated events, cultural showcases, and purpose led presentations culminating in the Miss World grand finale on May 31 at HITEX Exhibition Centre.

The Telangana government has made elaborate arrangements for the Miss World pageant. PTI GDK VVK ROH