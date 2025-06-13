Monsoon to advance in south Bengal next week, heavy rain likely

Kolkata, Jun 13 (PTI) The IMD on Friday forecast heavy rain in some districts of West Bengal, as the southwest monsoon is likely to advance into parts of the state by the middle of next week.

Owing to favourable conditions for further advancement of the southwest monsoon and strong moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, heavy rainfall is very likely in some districts of the state, the India Meteorological Department said in its forecast till June 18.

It said that heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts of north Bengal on June 14.

The other districts of north Bengal are expected to receive heavy rain till June 18, the Met office said.

The south Bengal districts of North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Jhargram, Purulia, Birbhum and West Bardhaman are likely to witness thunderstorms and heavy rain between June 14 and June 18, the IMD bulletin said. PTI AMR RBT