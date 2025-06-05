MP: Four of family among 7 killed as truck topples on auto-rickshaw in Rewa; 3 injured

Rewa (MP), Jun 5 (PTI) Seven persons, including four of a family, were killed and three others critically injured when a truck overturned and crushed an auto-rickshaw in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place at around 2.30 pm on National Highway-30 near Aughad Temple in Sohagi police station area, some 70 km from the district headquarters, when the victims were returning after taking a dip in Ganga river in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district, an official said.

The deceased have been identified as Hiralal Jaiswal (65), his son Ramjeet Jaiswal (38), his daughter in-law Pinky (35), granddaughter Ambika (8) as well as Praveen (12), Mansi (7) and Arvind (6), Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vivek Lal said.

Three persons, namely Ravita Jaiswal (25), Kumari Aditi (5) and Priyanshu (10), were injured and have been admitted in Government Sanjay Gandhi Memorial College and Hospital in a critical condition, the facility's superintendent Dr Yatnesh Tripathi told PTI.

"The two vehicles were heavily damaged. While four died on the spot, three succumbed to injuries later. Those in the autorickshaw were returning to Naigarhi in Mauganj district, bordering Rewa, after taking a dip in the Ganga in Prayagraj, while the truck was on its way to Rewa from Prayagraj," the Additional SP said.

As per preliminary probe, the truck started rolling backwards while navigating a curved ascent on the stretch, resulting in asbestos-cement roof sheets laden on it falling on the autorickshaw with 10 occupants, he said.

"Eventually, the truck itself toppled on the autorickshaw. A probe is underway to find out whether the accident occurred due to negligence or a technical fault. Traffic on national highway 30 was affected for some time due to the accident," the official added.

In a post on X, MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief on the accident.

Rewa Collector Pratibha Pal announced Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to the injured from the MP Chief Minister Relief Fund. PTI COR LAL GK BNM