Mumbai, May 8 (PTI) Bus fares in the city will double from May 9, the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) announced on Thursday.

As per the fare revision approved by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA), the minimum bus fare (for up to five km distance) will be Rs 10 and Rs 12 for non-AC and AC buses, respectively.

The existing minimum fare is Rs 5 and Rs 6 for non-AC and AC buses. PTI KK KRK