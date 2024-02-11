Nara Lokesh kickstarts political tour from Ichapuram in Andhra Pradesh

Ichapuram: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Sunday commenced his political tour of 120 constituencies starting from Ichapuram in Srikakulam district to reach out the masses and party cadres.

The key focus of the tour named 'Shankharavarm', which will begin from where Lokesh's 3,132-km 'Yuva Galam' padayatra ended, is to enhance awareness on the TDP's future schemes for the people and also felicitate party workers who performed well at the grassroots level.

"I feel fortunate to start my Shankharavam yatra in Srikakulam where people like Garimela Satya Narayana, Sardhar Gouthu Lachanna, and Yerramnaidu were born," said Lokesh, addressing a public meeting.

Assailing the YSRCP government, Lokesh alleged that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy deceived the youth of Andhra Pradesh by refraining from releasing a teacher recruitment notification during the last four years and 10 months up until now, at the fag end of his tenure.

He assured to implement 'Super Six' promises of the TDP on forming the government, which include free bus travel for all women, three free gas cylinders to every household per annum, and 20 lakh job opportunities or an unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 per month, among others.

As part of the 50-day-tour, the TDP leader will cover parts of the state missed by his 'Yuva Galam' padayatra.