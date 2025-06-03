Odisha CM launches Rs 205-crore projects for Deogarh district

Bhubaneswar, Jun 3 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday launched 15 projects, including a 300-bed hospital, worth a total of Rs 205 crore in Deogarh district.

Of the 15 projects, 11 were in the healthcare sector and four others were education infrastructure improvement projects.

On the occasion, the chief minister announced a financial assistance package worth Rs 41.17 crore for kendu leaf pluckers and binders across the state.

As per the package, each kendu leaf plucker will receive Rs 160 for slippers, Rs 200 for cloth, and Rs 100 for hats.

Besides, each binder will get Rs 700 for mosquito nets and blankets. The package is set to benefit around nine lakh kendu leaf pluckers, binders and seasonal staffers.

Addressing a gathering, the chief minister said that Deogarh district has all the potential for development.

"We will connect the district to the mainstream of the state's development trend," he said.

Majhi said his government stresses on equitable development of all the 30 districts of Odisha.

He said the dream of building a prosperous Odisha can be realised only by focusing on education, health, infrastructure, agriculture, industry, investment and employment.

He said that efforts are underway to achieve the goal of building a prosperous Odisha by 2036 and a developed India by 2047 through the development of all sectors.

Majhi said his government has not wasted a single minute in translating promises into action.

He said the BJP government will complete one year in office in nine days.

"In the last one year, we have taken many steps for the overall development of the district and the state," he said.

Health Minister Dr Mukesh Mahaling, Deogarh MLA Romanch Ranjan Biswal and other senior leaders were present at the event.