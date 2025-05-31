Over 1 crore yoga enthusiasts register for month-long 'Yogandhra' campaign in Andhra

Amaravati, May 31 (PTI) More than one crore yoga enthusiasts have registered themselves for 'Yogandhra', a month-long campaign in Andhra Pradesh in the run up to International Day of Yoga on June 21, the Health Department said on Saturday.

As part of 'Yogandhra', the TDP-led NDA government will create awareness about yoga from May 29.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the yoga day celebrations at Vizag on June 21.

"With increasing response by the day from the people to the 'Yogandhra' programme launched by the state government, more than one crore yoga enthusiasts have already registered themselves for participation in the first 10 days," said a statement from the Health Department.

Against the target of two crore registrations during the month-long 'Yogandhra' set by the government, 1.13 crore people have volunteered to register by Friday night, crossing the half-way mark.

Yoga awareness programmes are being taken up across the state on a large scale ahead of the International Day of Yoga on June 21.

The southern state is aiming to achieve mass participation of people in yoga activities from RK Beach, Visakhapatnam to Bheemili beach. PTI STH KH