Pahalgam terror attack: Houses of two LeT terrorists blown; videos surface

Srinagar: Houses of two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists allegedly involved in the Pahalgam attack were destroyed in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday.

The houses were destroyed in a blast on Thursday night.

Asif Sheikh's residence blown in Tral

Asif Sheikh, also known as Asif Fauji, was identified as one of the key perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack. His residence in Monaghama, Tral, Pulwama district, was demolished by security forces on Thursday night.

Sheikh was among three suspects whose sketches were released by the Jammu and Kashmir police based on eyewitness accounts. The other two suspects, Suleman Shah and Abu Talha, are believed to be Pakistani nationals operating under the aliases Yunus and Talha, respectively.​

Demolition of Adil Hussain Thokar's residence in Anantnag

In a parallel operation, the house of Adil Hussain Thokar, also known as Adil Guree, was demolished in Gurre village, Bijbehara, Anantnag district. Thokar had legally travelled to Pakistan in 2018, where he reportedly received terrorist training before returning to Jammu and Kashmir last year.

He is believed to have acted as a local guide and logistics coordinator for Pakistani terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack.​

On April 22, 2025, terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, resulting in 26 fatalities, including 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen.

The officials said security forces were conducting searches inside the houses of two LeT terrorists Adil Hussain Thokar and Asif Sheikh when the explosives already kept inside the houses went off.

The explosives caused destruction of the houses, they added.

Thokar, a resident of south Kashmir's Anantnag district, is one of the key accused in Tuesday's Pahalgam massacre, while Sheikh, resident of Tral in Pulwama district, is suspected to be involved in the conspiracy of the attack.