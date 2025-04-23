Pahalgam attack: J-K employees to observe two-minute silence as mark of respect for victims

Srinagar: Government employees in Jammu and Kashmir will observe a two-minute silence on Wednesday as a mark of respect for the 26 victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.

"In light of the tragic killing of innocent civilians by terrorists in Pahalgam, all government office employees across Jammu and Kashmir are requested to observe a two-minute silence at 3:30 PM today as a mark of respect and solidarity," Chief Minister Omar Abdullah posted on his official X handle.

At least 26 persons -- mostly tourists -- were killed by terrorists on Tuesday at the Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam in one of the worst terror attacks on civilians in Kashmir in the past many years.