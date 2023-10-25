'Petrol bomb' hurled outside Raj Bhavan's main gate in Chennai

Chennai: A Molotov cocktail was lobbed by a man in front of the Raj Bhavan's main gate here on Wednesday, police said.

The man who threw the petrol bomb was immediately overpowered, they said. A senior police official said the accused is being questioned for the motive in hurling the petrol bomb.

A Molotov cocktail is an incendiary, usually petrol, filled in a bottle and a piece of cloth is used as a wick to light it.

The BJP's state unit president K Annamalai alleged the incident "reflects the true law and order situation in Tamil Nadu."