PM Modi announces Women's Reservation Bill tabled in new Parliament

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the intoduction of the Women's Reservation Bill in the first sitting of the Lok Sabha in the new Parliament building.

PM Modi appealed all the members of Parliament to pass the bill with full consensus.

Earlier, the government listed the women's reservation bill in the Lok Sabha to provide one-third reservation to women in the Lower House of Parliament, state assemblies and the Delhi legislative assembly.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023, was listed for introduction in the Lower House through a supplementary list of business.

This will be the first bill to be introduced in the new Parliament building.

The government said the women's reservation bill is aimed at enabling greater participation of women in policy-making at the state and national levels.

The statement of purpose of the bill said the role of women is extremely important for achieving the goal of making India a developed country by 2047.

The reservation will come into effect after a delimitation exercise is undertaken and will continue for 15 years. Seats reserved for women will be rotated after each delimitation exercise, according to the bill.

However, its full implementation may await for delimitation of constituences.

The delimitation exercise will be undertaken after 2026. After the completion of delimitation, Women's Reservation will become a reality in Assembly Elections and 2029 Lok Sabha Elections.

History of Women's Reservation Bill

It was first introduced in the Lok Sabha as the 81st Amendment Bill in September 1996 by the Deve Gowda-led United Front government. The Bill failed to get the approval of the House and was referred to a joint parliamentary committee which submitted its report to the Lok Sabha in December 1996. But the Bill lapsed with the dissolution of the Lok Sabha.

In 1998, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government reintroduced the Bill in the 12th Lok Sabha. After the Law Minister M. Thambidurai introduced it, an RJD MP went to the well of the House, grabbed the Bill and tore it to bits. The Bill failed to get support and lapsed again.

The Bill was reintroduced in 1999, 2002 and 2003. Even though there was support for it within the Congress, the BJP and the Left parties, the Bill failed to receive majority votes.

It may be recalled that Congress Chairperson Sonia Gandhi has written to PM Modi twice asking why the government is not passing the Women Reservation Bill.

In fact, Congress tried to get the Women's Reservation Bill through right before the end of the UPA-2 government.

The Modi government has historically been supported by women voters due to most of the central government schemes benefiting them including Ujjawala Yojana, PM Awas Yojana and building toilets among others.