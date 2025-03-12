PM offering Sangam's holy water in Mauritius shows India's 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' philosophy: UP CM

Lucknow, Mar 12 (PTI) Reacting on the immersion of water from the Triveni Sangam into the Talao in Mauritius by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said this is the flow of cultural unity of India and Mauritius and a "soulful expression" of India's 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' philosophy.

"This is the flow of cultural unity of India and Mauritius. This is a soulful expression of India's 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' philosophy. This is a confluence of 'faith and belief' of both the countries," Adityanath said in a post on X.

"Respected prime minister, by offering the holy water of Triveni Sangam in Mauritius, you have re-established the eternal message of unity, brotherhood and harmony of Maha Kumbh-2025, Prayagraj, on the global stage. I pray that the blessings of Maa Ganga, Maa Yamuna and Maa Saraswati remain on the entire world," he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi had in a post on X said, "At the Ganga Talao in Mauritius, I had the honour of immersing water from the Triveni Sangam into the Talao. For millions of Hindus around the world, the Triveni Sangam is of special significance. This year’s Maha Kumbh drew pilgrims from all over the world, including Mauritius." PTI ABN ABN MNK MNK